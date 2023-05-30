MSEDCL claims reduction in power outages in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has claimed of reducing complaints relating to the power supply by 65 per cent and the duration of interrupted power supply by 82 per cent in the last year.

“Marathwada region comprises three zones - Aurangabad, Latur and Nanded. The power supply of 11 KV feeders was interrupted due to various reasons for more than 1.80 lakh times in the year 2021-22 (65 per cent). The meticulous planning helped reduce the complaints to 63,064 times in 2022-23. In addition, the total duration of interrupted power supply in 2021-2022 was over 5.62 crore minutes and its duration has been reduced to over 97.61 lakh minutes in the year 2022-23 (reduced by 82 per cent)," stated the press release.

The credit for these achievements goes to planned efforts put in by the joint managing director (Aurangabad Region), Dr Mangesh Gondavale as he was consistently in touch with the engineers, the line staff and the contractors through online and offline meetings. He encouraged implementing quality maintenance and repair (all electrical components including feeders) schedules to overcome the frequent disruption of power supply. He also discussed the core issues with public representatives and entrepreneurs and focussed on resolving their problems on priority.

SMS update!

The MSEDCL claimed that Gondavale has directed engineers to restore the power supply in the shortest possible time, inform the consumers through SMS and media about power outages for pre-planned works, resolve consumers' complaints through various channels including the call centre and also check the quality of repair and maintenance work done by the contractors. A social media group was also formed to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Simplification in payment mode

MSEDCL has appealed the consumers to pay their electricity bills through mobile apps, its website, call centre and also enjoy discounts. The consumers are appealed to adapt the Go-Green concept and get prompt payment discounts.