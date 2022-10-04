MSEDCL clears pendency; approves 9,258 new connections in region

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has given

more than 58,000 new electricity connections to the residential consumers during the special drive 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita' service fortnight, observed from September 17 to October 2, 2022.

The power entity also settled the grievances relating to the change of name on the electricity bill of 44,669 consumers during the drive.

The press release stated that the MSEDCL achieved a 100 per cent target set by the state government under the leadership of its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Vijay Singhal.

It may be noted that along with the new electricity connection, the MSEDCL has provided an online facility for consumers to change their names on the electricity bills. The new connection is sanctioned on payment of the required security deposit along with proof of residency, while a change of name could be done by producing a certificate from the local body or competent authority.

The region wise status of new electricity connections granted during the fortnight is as follows:

Aurangabad Regional Office - 9, 528;

Konkan Regional Office - 25, 685;

Nagpur Regional Office - 14, 975 and

Pune Regional Office - 9, 673.

Total - 58, 457

The region-wise status of complaints entertained relating to name corrections in the electricity bills during the fortnight is as follows:

Aurangabad Regional Office - 3, 285;

Konkan Regional Office - 20, 283;

Nagpur Regional Office - 6, 300 and

Pune Regional Office - 14,801.

Total - 44,669