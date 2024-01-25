MSEDCL contractor booked for cheating power entity for Rs 59L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) assistant engineer has lodged a complaint against Shilpa Agency for cheating the power entity of Rs 59.11 lakh.

The MSEDCL has awarded the contract of repairing the power transformers to the agency. The incident had taken place during March 13, 2023 and January 15, 2024.

The assistant engineer, Ganesh Bharatrao Lagad (Kannad) has lodged a complaint against the agency owner Hemchandra Dnyaneshwar Pandit (60, Udyog Mitra Co-operative Bidkin, Paithan).

According to the complaint, the contract of repairing the transformers from the

jurisdiction of the Superintending Engineer (rural circle), MSEDCL office, Garware Stadium Road, was given to Bidkin-based Shilpa Agency. The agency took 104 transformers to repair. The agency was told to repair and install them at different double poles (DPs) located in different corners of the jurisdiction. However, the agency neither returned the transformers nor installed it on the DPs. Despite giving several reminders, the agency just assured of giving them, but had not given in reality.

The complaint further underlined that this has prevented MSEDCL from giving prompt and quality service to the consumers. Moreover, the image of the company has also got maligned.

The MSEDCL sustained a loss of Rs 59.11 lakh against not giving the transformers.

MIDC Cidco police have booked the case against the owner Hemchandra Pandit. PSI Amol Sonawane is investigating the case.