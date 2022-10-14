MSEDCL extends amnesty scheme till Dec 31

The scheme waives the compounding interest and the delay payment charges (DPC) if the consumer clears the principal amount of arrears either in instalments or at one time. All non-agricultural high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) consumers whose power supply was disconnected for arrears on or before December 31, 2021, could avail the benefits of the scheme. Earlier, the duration of the scheme was of 6 months (March 1 to August 31, 2022), but on request of the consumers, who are willing to pay the arrears, the MSEDCL extended it till December 31, 2022, stated the press release.