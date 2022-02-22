MSEDCL has Rs 13.39 crore pending with 4,000 customers

Not even a single rupee has been paid for 11 months by consumers in Gangapur sub-division

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Nearly 4,000 electricity consumers in Gangapur sub-division of the district have not paid their electricity bills for the past 11 months.

In Gangapur sub-division, from April 1, 2021 till now, 3,911 electricity consumers including domestic, commercial, industrial and others, have not paid a single rupee and are in arrears of Rs 13.39 crore. In the current financial year, 28,405 customers of Krishi pump have arrears of current bills of Rs 58 crore of these, 8,248 customers have paid the bill of Rs 4.32 crore. The remaining 20,157 customers did not pay a single rupee. MSEDCL joint managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale held a review meeting at MSEDCL Gangapur sub-division regarding recovery of electricity bills. He appealed for all round efforts for recovery of pending electricity bills. Chief engineer of Aurangabad Circle Bhujang Khandare, superintendent engineer of Aurangabad rural circle Praveen Daroli, executive engineer Ramhari Kale, deputy executive engineer Ravindra Gaikwad were present for this meeting.

Power supply will be disconnected

Gangapur subdivision includes Gangapur rural branch one and two, Gangapur city, Kate Pimpalgaon, Lasur, Shendurwada, Sillegaon, Turkabad and Waluj branch. Gangapur sub-division has 52,284 domestic, commercial and industrial electricity consumers with arrears of Rs 11. 24 crore. Employees should keep in touch with the electricity customers and follow up and appeal to them to pay the electricity bills along with the arrears. Electricity supply should be disconnected for customers who do not pay their electricity bills, said Gondawale.