MSEDCL honoured with 'Best State Utility' award

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been awarded as the first 'Best State Power Utility' award and secured third in the 'Quality Improvement' category, at the 15th India Energy Summit, organised online by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on January 10 and 11.

The awards were declared at the two-day national conference after reviewing the performances and the achievements of 29 power distribution companies across the country. MSEDCL bagged the award for its effective use of new concepts, rendering quality services to consumers and taking successful efforts to reduce power losses by using modern technology. Director (Project) Bhalchandra Khandait accepted the award on Tuesday, stated the press release by MSEDCL.

The selection committee was chaired by former Chief Energy Secretary of India, Anil Rajdan. The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of MSEDCL, Vijay Singhal, congratulated all the MSEDCL engineers, officers and employees.

MSEDCL, apart from infrastructure and reforms in power systems in Maharashrta, has encouraged the usage of modern technology in its day to day operations. It helped the consumers to pay their energy bills, get new connections, send meter readings, register complaints at the click of a button. The ERP system has brought more transparency and dynamism in the functioning of the company. MSEDCL will be also making extensive use of smart meters in the coming years, said the sources.