MSEDCL installs 50 K pumps in agri scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has crossed the 50,000 mark in six months in installing pumps under the 'Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump' scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed MSEDCL to implement this scheme on a priority basis and according to this work is going on at war footing, said Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of the utility.

The general category farmers only have to pay a 10 per cent share and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes farmers have to pay a 5 per cent share in the scheme. The remaining amount comes as a subsidy from the central and state governments. The MSEDCL has launched a separate website to apply for the benefit of the scheme.

It has received 2.70 lakh applications in the month of February. Out of which 1,64,464 farmers paid their share amount out of which 50,410 pumps have been installed in the fields of farmers.