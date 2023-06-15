MSEDCL introduces multiple channels for power outage complaints

Consumers urged to utilize toll-free numbers, mobile app, missed call, and SMS options

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched several convenient channels for consumers to report power supply interruptions. To streamline the process, officials are urging consumers to utilize the toll-free number, mobile app, missed call, and SMS facilities for registering complaints regarding power outages.

The number to report the outage through missed call is 022-50897100 and only consumers who have registered their mobile number with MSEDCL can avail this facility. Consumers can register by typing 'MREG' on mobile then type their twelve digit consumer number with a space and send 'SMS' to 9930399303. Mobile numbers can also be registered on www.mahadiscom.in website, mobile app of MSEDCL or toll-free numbers 1912, 1800-212-3435, 1800-233-3435. Apart from this, enter the twelve digit consumer number by typing NOPOWER followed by a space. This SMS can be sent to 9930399303 to inform about power outages. The officials and employees of the concerned area are notified through the automated system. However, consumers should inform MSEDCL only after waiting for 15 to 20 minutes.

Use this option to report a power outage:

· Toll Free Number : 1912, 1800-212-3435, 1800-233-3435

· Missed Call : 022-50897100 (From registered mobile only)

· SMS : Send NOPOWER to 9930399303.

· Mobile app of MSEDCL