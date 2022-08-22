MSEDCL officer booked in molestation case

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

A superintending engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has been booked in a molestation case. A case has been registered against the Superintending engineer Pravin Marotirao Daroli with the Cidco MIDC police station on Sunday based on the complaint lodged by the sub-ordinate lady officer from his office. The incident occurred during January and February.

According to the complaint lodged by the lady employee, Daroli is her senior officer. During January and February, he frequently used to call her in her cabin. He kept an idol of a nude woman the size of a paperweight on his table. To attract her attention to the idol, he use to play with that idol with his fingers, she mentioned in her complaint.