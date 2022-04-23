MSEDCL orders 15 lakh new electricity meters

1.31 lakh electricity meters available till April 22

Aurangabad, April 23:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has directed the suppliers to supply 15 lakh new electricity meters by September to replace the faulty meters and give new connections. In addition, the tender process for the purchase of one million smart meters is underway. At present 1.31 lakh meters are available in the regional offices till April 22.

Orders have been issued to install pre-paid meters for agricultural consumers connected under the high pressure power distribution system. The process of installing 1.5 lakh pre-paid meters for agricultural consumers will be completed by December. About 8 to 9 lakh new power connections are commissioned by MSEDCL every year. At the same time MSEDCL needs 2 lakh meters per month to replace faulty meters and other reasons. To further increase the availability of new electricity meters, suppliers have been directed to supply 15 lakh new electricity meters by September.

Accordingly, one lakh new meters will be available by April 30 and two lakh in May. Thereafter 3.27 lakh meters will be available every month from June to September. The process of procuring 1.5 lakh three phase meters is in the final stage and will be completed by the end of May. MSEDCL informed that in view of increasing demand of customers, the process of procuring another 20 lakh single phase meters has been started.