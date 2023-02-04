MSEDCL, PWD officers caught in ACB net

Aurangabad

Anti-corruption bureau (ABC) caught two officers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and PWD red-handed while accepting bribes in different incidents. Cases have been registered with Karmad and Vedantnagar police stations respectively, said ACB deputy superintendent Maruti Pandit.

MSEDCL technician Anil Asaram Garandwal (32) demanded Rs 60,000 from the complainant to change his industrial electricity meter to a commercial meter. The deal was fixed at Rs 40,000 after negotiation. As the complainant was not willing to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The officers laid a trap and caught Garandwal red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered with the Karmad police station.

In another incident, a clerk PWD Seema Dinkar Pawar (47) demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 from her colleague to give 15 days relaxation of in four months service training programme. The ABC officers laid a trap in the PWD office and arrested Pawar red-handed while accepting a bribe. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

The two actions were executed under the guidance of superintendent Sandeep Atole, additional superintendent Vishal Khambe, deputy superintendent Maruti Pandit by deputy superintendent Dilip Sable, inspector Anita Itubone, Sandeep Rajput, Hanumant Ware, Rajendra Joshi, Digambar Pathak, Shirish Wagh, Ashok Nagargoje, Bhimrao Jawade, Balasaheb Thorat, Pushpa Darade, Chandrakant Shinde, Devsingh Thakur, and Changdev Bagul.