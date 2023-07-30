MSEDCL raises cash payment limit for electricity bills

Implementation from August 1, appeal to pay bills online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has set a maximum cash payment limit for electricity bills as per the directive of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

Effective from August 1, all MSEDCL consumers (excluding low tension agricultural category) can only pay their electricity bills in cash up to a maximum limit of Rs 5000 per month. For agriculture consumers, the monthly cash payment limit is set at Rs 10000.

However, the utility encourages consumers to utilize online payment options through the website www.mahadiscom.in or the MSEDCL mobile app. Various electronic payment methods, including credit/debit card, net banking, UPI, and Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), are available. The utility also offers a 0.25 percent discount on online payments, aiming to promote safe and convenient transactions.