MSEDCL starts campaign against government offices

Aurangabad, May 17:

MSEDCL has launched a campaign to recover electricity arrears. Many government offices that have arrears of thousands of rupees in Aurangabad circle are on the radar of MSEDCL. The company has warned to cut off power supply if the bills are not paid.

Due to scarcity of coal, people in many states have to bear the brunt of load shedding. In Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers by purchasing electricity at exorbitant rates. It is possible to supply electricity only if the bills are recovered every month. For this, the officials have ordered a zero arrears campaign for the recovery of these bills and to disconnect the power supply if the defaulter denies paying the bill despite several reminders. Accordingly, arrears are being recovered by conducting a campaign in the district.

Rs 1590 crore arrears in Marathwada

In Marathwada, for 3 years, domestic, commercial, industrial and other 6.47 lakh electricity consumers have pending payment of Rs 1590 crore. These arrears include some government offices.

Government offices ignored

The bills are paid by the government offices after receiving the budget. In addition, many offices deal with the work of ordinary citizens. Disruption of power supply is likely to affect these services. Therefore, instead of disconnecting the power supply, follow up is taken by the MSEDCL.

Supply to be disconnected

Everyone must pay their electricity bills on time. Electricity bills are paid by government offices after the budget is received. Electricity is disconnected in such offices which will not affect the masses, said Bhujang Khandare, chief engineer, MSEDCL.