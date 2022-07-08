MSEDCL submits clarification on accident

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 8:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) today claimed that the work to erect a new double pole (DP) under the HVDS scheme was underway by the staff of the contractor - Ms Anukul Power, Aurangabad - in the land bearing Gut Number 52 of Bano Bee Latif Pathan (Hiwarkheda village) at 1.30 pm.

According to the MSEDCL’s primary level information, the cement poles were erected and the work of stretching the power cable from one pole to another was underway. There was no other MSEDCL electricity network passing nearby the accident spot. However, one unidentified farmer had taken power connection illegally by laying the cable underground. Hence while the dead cable was being stretched, it got in touch with this illegal live wire cable and four of them sustained electric shocks and lost their lives. “The concerned Janmitras or MSEDCL office were not intimated by this contractor about the ongoing work,” said the MSEDCL superintending engineer (rural) Pravin Daroli.

Families in grief

The family members of these workers sustained a severe shock over the demise of their breadwinners. Murkunde is survived by a wife, two sons, parents, brother and sister. Thete leaves behind a family comprising a wife, two sons and two sisters. Warkad is survived by a wife, three daughters, son, parents and a brother, while Magar was unmarried and is survived by a mother, sister and brother.