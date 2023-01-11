MSEDCL takes action against 2500 for power theft

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) has come across 2,529 cases of power thefts in the last nine months. The power entity sustained a monetary loss of Rs 4.61 crore due to the stealing of electricity. Meanwhile, the MSEDCL has given an ultimatum to these violators stating that it would file an FIR and register police cases against them under Electricity Act if they failed to pay the posted bills along with the penalty amount in the given prescribed deadline.

According to an MSEDCL press release, electricity theft of 37.54 lakh units valuing Rs 4.61 crore, was reported from different districts under the Aurangabad Zone from April to December 2022 (nine months). A total of 2421 electricity thefts have been done by tampering with the meter or putting hooks on the power supply lines.

To get rid of growing power pilferage and leakages in the distribution network, the AMSEDCL undertook the drive and cracked down on the electricity thieves.

FIRs on 175 consumers

In the past nine months, the MSEDCL has filed cases against 175 consumers stealing power from the zone. They were given a deadline to pay the bills (after being caught red-handed) along with the fine amount, but they failed to do so. Hence the power entity lodged complaints against them.

Provision of Punishment

According to MSEDCL, theft of electricity is a serious crime punishable by announcing imprisonment for three years or a fine or both. The company appealed to the citizens not to indulge in illegal practices, stated the release.