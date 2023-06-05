MSEDCL to celebrate 18th anniversary on June 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has organised various in and around the city to celebrate its 18th anniversary on June 6.

The MSEDCL employees performed a street play at Central Bus Stand and Kranti Chowk on Monday at 8:30 am and 9:30 am respectively. The play aims at sensitising the citizens about electricity.

A motorcycle rally will be organised on Tuesday (June 6) at 7 am. It will start from the MSEDCL’s administrative office (Mill Corner) to the Sutgirni sub-substation. The rally will conclude with the plantation of trees at the substation.

The main function of the anniversary will be held in the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at 5 pm. MSEDCL’s joint managing director (Aurangabad Region) Dr Mangesh Gondawale will be the chief guest, while the chief engineer (Aurangabad Zone) Dr Murahari Kele will preside over the function.

The other events to be conducted on the occasion includes competitions for women, storytelling by Ravindra Kokre, a monologue by Sandeep Pachange and a cultural programme by Dilip Khanderai and team. The prizes to the winners of the essay competition organised for employees and their wards will be distributed on this occasion.

The superintending engineer Praveen Daroli, Mohan Kaloge, Satish Khakse and deputy chief industrial relations officer Vishwas Patil have appealed to the MSEDCL employees of the Aurangabad city and district to attend the event in large numbers.