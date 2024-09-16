MSME Idea Hackathon for innovators & startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has announced MSME Idea Hackathon 4.0.

In the MSME Idea Hackathon 4.0 will be organised, inviting innovative ideas from students, startups, and MSMEs aged 18 to 35 to address problems and find solutions.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) said that the last date for submission of entry is September 26. Participants can register for the hackathon through affiliated incubators MAGIC.

The selected candidates will go through an evaluation process by an expert selection committee, and those at the prototype stage will be selected for the incubation programme. They will also receive financial support of up to Rs15 lakhs. The applicants will have to choose "Maharashtra" as their HI/BI State. Students, startups, and MSMEs can visit the official portal at https://my.msme.gov.in/inc/for more details.

Box

This year's Hackathon themes

--PM Vishwakarma – 18 Trades

--Frontier Technology in MSME

--Export enhancement and Indigenisation

--Sustainable Development