Aurangabad, June 16:

The Vasundhara Sansthan and Zhep Udyogini have organised ‘MSME Scheme Benefit Programme’ on June 17 at MSME plot No P-83, MIDC Chikalthana, Naregaon Road at 10 am. The theme of the programme is ‘Empowering Women for Sustainable Financial Growth’.

Eminent speakers NN Estolkar, joint director, MSME, S Ingewar, assistant director, Pournima Shirishkar, director, Zhep Udyogini and adv Sudarshana Jagdale, founder, Vasundhara NGO will guide the participants. Prior registration is a must. For registration may log on to https://forms.gle/zKgnFk6o6wMtuk9D7. Participants must also carry their KYC documents and MSME license.