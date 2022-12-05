MSRTC earns lucrative profits in goods transport

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) along with passenger transportation is also providing goods transport service. This low-cost service has received an overwhelming response from traders and industrialists. The corporation has earned lucrative income from the service and it is making profits of lakh of rupees every month.

When the state was hit by the Corona crisis, passenger transportation was stopped completely. Hence, MSRTC faced severe losses. To overcome the losses, the corporation started the goods transport service. Some red-coloured passenger buses were transformed into goods transport vehicles. In Aurangabad division, there are presently more than 35 goods transport vehicles. The corporation has earned profits to the tune of lakhs of rupees in just 11 months.

MSRTC takes Rs 57 per kilometer for good transporting for a distance less than 200 kms and Rs 55 per km for a distance more than 200 kms. The service is also provided for the shifting of household articles to other places.

In monthly income of the corporation through goods transportation was Rs 7,000 in January, followed by Rs 38,747 in March, April - Rs 4,22,625, May - Rs 15,70,949, June - 9,90,900, July - Rs 12,90,900, Aug - Rs 8,29,250, Sept - Rs 7,84,525, Oct - Rs 7,46,873, Nov - Rs 6,16,692.

Divisional transport officer Amol Ahir said that MSRTC is providing the transport service at very affordable rates. The residents should take the advantage of this service.