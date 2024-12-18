MSRTC gains with Discounts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Schools are increasingly choosing MSRTC buses for student trips due to the 50% discount on fares, making excursions more affordable.

MSRTC charges Rs. 55 per km for regular buses but offers a reduced rate of Rs. 27.5 per km for school trips. This concession has boosted MSRTC’s income as schools and colleges plan visits to various destinations during the winter trip season. Popular destinations include Konkan, forts, and historical and religious sites, which help students explore geographical studies. “MSRTC bus bookings for school trips have started. We will continue to provide a 50% discount for school trips in the coming days,” said Santosh Ghane, Regional Transport Officer. The winter season marks a surge in school and college excursions, contributing significantly to MSRTC’s earnings. The discounted fares encourage more institutions to opt for MSRTC services, making educational trips accessible to a wider audience.