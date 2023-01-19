MSRTC likely to take decision on e-buses today

Aurangabad: If all goes well, the Aurangabad Division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is hoping to get electric buses by the end of January.

The divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, “ It would be too early to speak on the issue of e-buses, but we are hoping to get them by the end of this month. Meanwhile, our e-charging station, set up on the rear campus of the divisional office in Samarthnagar, is ready for commissioning. The aim of operating e-buses is to promote green and sustainable public transport. Hence we are waiting for the green buses and serving the passengers.”

It may be noted that 50 Shivai e-buses are expected to be plying from Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Nasik depots.

According to sources, “The Aurangabad Division has plans to operate intercity e-buses from Central Bus Stand and Cidco Bus Stand. Each e-bus at every full charge runs for a total of 250-300 km at a go.”

An online meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow. It will be attended by the state ministry of transport and MSRTC managing director (MD) and other key officers. The key officers of the Aurangabad Division will also be participating in the meeting. It is hoped that the final decision on e-buses is likely to be taken in the meeting, said the reliable sources.