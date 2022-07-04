MSRTC plans to run 145 extra buses for Pandharpur Fair

Aurangabad, July 4:

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to ply 145 extra buses to the ongoing pilgrimage fair at Shrikshetra Pandharpur, on account of Ashadhi Ekadashi, till July 10.

For the convenience of warkaris, devotees and visitors 33 extra buses will depart from Cidco Bus Stand; 27 from Central Bus Stand; 15 each from Paithan, Kannad and Vaijapur; 17 from Sillod; 14 from Gangapur and nine from Soyegaon. The villagers can also place the demand for more buses from their villages by contacting the depot managers and other officials, said the MSRTC sources.

The MSRTC had collected a revenue of Rs 79.42 lakh through running buses to Pandharpur Fair in 2018. The income increased by Rs 20 lakh and the collection was Rs 99.71 lakh in 2019. The service was disrupted due to pandemic situation for the past two years. Now, there is a relaxation in the situation. Hence a ray of hope has emerged in MSRTC of recording good collection and serving the devotees, this fair.

The divisional controller Arun Siya said,” We have made adequate planning and arrangements to ply extra buses from different places. The extra buses will be operated from each depot in the division. I appeal the devotees to avail the facility and the services.”