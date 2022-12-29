MSRTC to operate 12 e-buses at Ajanta Caves

Aurangabad:

Here is good news for the tourists, the joy of visiting the world heritage site Ajanta Caves will be doubled as the Soyegaon depot of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon be getting 12 electric buses in its fleet to transport tourists from Fardapur to the caves. Presently, diesel-engine buses are shuttling on this 4-km route for tourists.

The depot manager (Soyegaon) Hiralal Dhakare said, “ The depot had placed the order for the electric buses to the divisional controller. Accordingly, we will be getting 12 e-buses. These buses will be utilised to pick up and drop off the tourists at Ajanta Caves. Three charging stations for these buses have been proposed. It includes one charging station and one CNG station at Soyegaon Depot and one near Ajanta Caves. The site for the charging station near the caves will be selected soon. These electric buses will be plying regularly for tourists from February.”

Depot earns Rs 9.5 lakh in holidays

Dhakare said, “There was a huge rush of tourists at Ajanta Caves from December 25 to 27. The depot has earned an income of Rs 9.60 lakh during these four days.”

Benefits of e-buses

Low fuel cost

Comfort travel for tourists

Pollution-free buses

Low repair and maintenance cost

Replace presently operated old buses.