MSRTC’s freight service a big hit

Increase in income, huge response from traders, citizens

Aurangabad, July 27:

The freight service of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRTC) has become a huge hit among traders and citizens. The service has generated a revenue of Rs 35 lakh in four months. The service is also being used to shift household items.

After the entry of corona in March 2020, services of ST corporation across the State had come to a halt. The corporation had to face losses of crores of rupees. To offset this loss and increase revenue, ST entered the freight sector. Some buses were converted into cargo carriers. At present 35 such carriers are running in Aurangabad division. Through that lakhs of rupees are being deposited into the coffers of the corporation. Since it is possible to transport goods at a low cost through ST corporation, many businessmen are now preferring to send goods by ST vehicles. People are also using this service even for shifting of household goods.

Rs 35 lakhs income in four months

Aurangabad division has got an income of Rs 35.29 lakh in the last four months from goods transportation. During this period, 412 trips of cargo buses were made travelling a distance of 60,455 km.

Freight rates as per distance

The corporation charges Rs 4,500 for freight for the local area. A total of Rs 57 per km is charged for a distance of up to 200 km. But for distances more than 200 km, the rate is Rs 55 per km. It changes from time to time as per the fuel rates.

Depot wise goods carriers:

Cidco bus stand - 9

Central bus stand - 11

Paithan - 4

Sillod - 4

Vaijapur - 3

Kannad - 3

Gangapur - 1