MTDC to start stargazing project by end of November

Aurangabad:

To provide a surreal experience and encourage tourists to explore the vast universe, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has geared up to start the stargazing project at the Ajanta Viewpoint by the end of this month (November).

MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal said,” Caves View of Ajanta or Viewpoint is one of the country's best spots providing Bird's eye view. The tourists returning to the city after seeing Ajanta Caves will be encouraged to spare their leisure time for stargazing. The spot is at a secluded place, therefore, there is no hindrance of any artificial lights. The prevailing darkness during the evenings of winter and summer seasons is the best to enjoy seeing a clear vision of the galaxy of stars and the planets.”

It is learnt that under the community-based tourism project, MTDC will train a few local unemployed youths in the handling of telescopes and what is to be shown to the tourists. MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre head Shrinivas Aundhkar along with MTDC-GM visited the site and soon he will train the youths and MTDC officials.

“ MTDC will be displaying signboards at different places to attract tourists. Viewpoint offers a 270-degree view of the world heritage Ajanta Caves. Whether you’re using charts, telescopes or the naked eye, the best way to explore the constellation is to stare into the great depths of space and enjoy the mystery. The project will serve regularly,” underlined the MTDC general manager.

Features of the project

An initiative of experiential tourism by MTDC.

Amateur telescopes to enjoy a close view of the stars and planets.

Tourists will be encouraged to visit between 4 pm to 6 pm daily.

Winter and Summer seasons (from November to May) are the best time for stargazing as the sky is clear during these seasons.

Best stress-buster, relaxing and enjoyable activity for tourists.