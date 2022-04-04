MTP kit easily received online for Rs 296

Aurangabad, Aptil 4:

Although the government has imposed a law for illegal Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), the MTP kit can be easily obtained online and that too just for Rs 296. A city chemist Nikhil Mittal has unveiled the matter. He also claimed that the tablets used as sedatives are also available online.

Lokmat Times had earlier unveiled through a sting operation that the sedative pills are sold without the prescription of the doctors. Mittal, claiming that the medicines are sold openly online without the prescriptions, ordered an MTP kit online without the doctor's prescription, three days back. He received the kit of five tablets on Monday.

Mittal said, the chemists and druggists in the city do not give medicines without the doctors’ prescription. The sedative pills and MTP kits can be obtained online very easily. To bring this fact to the notice of the administration, I ordered an MTP kit, three days back and received it on Monday. The administration should take stern action in this matter, he said.

Government Medical College and Hospital, head of the Gynecology department, Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said, that abortion pills should not be administered without the advice and supervision of the doctor. It can cause severe bleeding and there is a danger of incomplete abortion as well. Many patients go to the hospital after the adverse effect of the pills, he mentioned.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assistant commissioner Sham Sale said, the chemist has provided the information to FDA in this regard. We have sought the bill and information about the order from him. Further action will be taken once it is received.