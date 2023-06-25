Mughal’s history changed after 75 years of Independence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The history of Mughals was demolished under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi almost after 75 years. The earlier governments, impacted by the ideology of Mughals and British could not do it”, opined the national spokesman of BJP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Various awareness programmes are being organised across the country on the completion of nine years of the Modi Government. Under this initiative, a programme ‘Prabuddha Bharat’ was organised at MGM University on Sunday. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state co-operative minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagade, Sanjay Kenekar, Shirish Boralkar and others were present on the dais.

Trivedi further said, it took 75 years to change the names of the cities. The army of Aurangzeb was the best in the world, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeated it in this land. Aurangzeb was buried in this land. Before 2014, the history of Mughal Garde, Allahabad and others was seen everywhere. Now, Modi has changed the names to Amrut Udyaan, Prayagraj. The names of the roads have changed. When Modi is doing several defense agreements in the US, the opponents having names in various scandals in their names are opposing him at Patna, he alleged.

The opposition leaders and media were curbed during the emergency period. Everyone should keep in mind how democracy was murdered in this period, Trivedi appealed.

He also elucidates the issues like Ram Mandir, Section 370, welfare schemes, the history of Hanuman and others.

BJP city president Boralkar made an introductory speech. Dr Karad spoke about the emergency period.