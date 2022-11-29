MUHS Dean Dr Palaskar gets Ph D

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has conferred Ph D on Dr Jayant N Palaskar, the Dean, Faculty of Dentistry of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS)-Nashik, in Health Science and Technology.

He is a Professor and Head of Sinhgad Dental College and Hospital (Pune) and studied early detection of osteoporosis using dental X-rays. His study derived normal values of Orthopantomographic (OPG) Indices for the Indian population.

This research outcome will help our population to get an early diagnosis of Osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is increasing all over the world and causes bone fractures leading to complications in the elderly population above 50 years of age.

He was guided by renowned scientists from Jehangir Hospital (Pune) Dr Vaman V Khadilkar and Dr Anuradha V Khadilkar. Dr Jayant Palaskar has been granted patents by the USA, European Union, France, Germany UK and Finland for an innovative dental device in 2019.

He also has a startup company to develop innovative dental products which will be useful for the dental treatment of patients at a large. He has published many research papers in national and international journals.