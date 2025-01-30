MUHS declares result of 2nd phase winter session exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Thursday evening declared the result of the different health courses examinations.

It may be noted that the MUHS started holding the second phase of the winter session MD, MS and diploma theory examinations on 16 December while practical examinations all over the State completed on 26 January 2025.

The PG diploma holder students requested controller of examination at 3 pm on Thursday to try to declare results before 31 January 2025, so that they can become eligible for the entrance test of Diplomate of National Board (DNB).

The examination department team worked on it and with all team efforts, declared the results at 8.15 pm, this evening. The result was declared in just four days after the completion of the practical test. This made all diploma-holder students of the State eligible for the DNB entrance examination.