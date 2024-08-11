MUHS extends admission date for certificate courses up Aug 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has extended the admission date to different certificate courses in Health Education up to August 12.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Milind Nikumbh said that a one-year course 'Fellowship in Yoga Therapy' was started by the Ayush Department of the University.

The MUHS started the admission process for different certificate courses in Health Education for the academic year 2024-25.

He said that those who have completed MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTH and BUMS can take admission to the course “Fellowship in Yoga Therapy”.

Dr Milind said that the course was started in the online and offline modes so that the maximum number of students could avail it.

The graduates of Ayurveda faculty, if want to master the subject of Panchakarma, then the course "Fellowship in Panchakarma Therapy" will be useful for students.

Also, the university has started the course ‘Panchkarma Technician’ for the students who have passed HSC. Students who have completed the Panchakarma Technician course have a wide range of employment opportunities in Panchakarma Centers, Ayurvedic Colleges and Hospitals.

The last date for the admission process for Fellowship in Panchakarma Therapy, Panchakarma Technician, and Fellowship in Yoga Therapy courses is August 12. For more information about this course, one may visit the official website of the university.