MUHS launched Mansamvad helpline for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) launched a mental health helpline called 'Mansamvad' to help students tackle stress.

VC Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (retd) said that a stress-free life is the need of the hour. “Students have to face a lot of mental stress due to the hectic lifestyle. Students are going through constant irritation, insecurity, and fear but they are not aware of it. It has been observed that the feeling of guilt and stress is increasing among the youth,” she said. The VC said psychologists were appointed in the university to resolve it.

Students of affiliated colleges of the university should contact the 'Mansamwad' helpline number (8485092350).