MUHS starts admission process for M Sc, MBA & MPH

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) started the online registration process for admissions to M Sc (Pharmaceutical Medicine), MBA (Health Care Administration) and Master in Public Health (MPH) courses for the academic year 2022-23.

This year, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be implemented for the admissions to courses. The last date for online registration is August 5. The MUHS announced that the communications would be generalised and made available online.

The university also asked all the aspirants to go through the online information brochure before filling the application form. The deans and principals of the affiliated colleges were asked to display the information for desirous candidates.