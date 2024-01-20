MUHS theory & practical exams to be held on Jan 22 as usual

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mahrashtra University of Health Science (MUHSC) will conductthe theory and practical examinations are scheduled for January 22 as per the schedule.

It may be noted that the State Government announced a public holiday on Monday because of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlalla idol in Ayodhya. The MUHS announced the schedule of the theory and practical tests for the third phase of winter sessions.

Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the theory and practical examinations of the courses would be held at all the centres across the State as per the schedule. He urged all the appeared students of the university to take notice of the date. “Deans and principals of the affiliated colleges should inform the students about the declared schedule of the examinations. The teaching and non-teaching staff members should perform their examination duty,” he added.

Holidays for offices, regional centres

The MUHS announced that there would be public holidays for the university office and regional offices of the State on January 22.