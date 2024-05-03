Mukesh Agrawal new president of Agrawal Yuva Manch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mukesh Agrawal was elected as president and Prasad Agrawal as secretary of the Agrawal Yuva Manch for the period 2024-25 in the elections held recently. The remaining executive committee is as follows: Ashish Bharuka (Vice President), Shlok Bagadia and Naresh Dhanuka (Joint sec), Ketan Dhannavat (Treasurer), Ashish More, Chinmay Goyal, Prashant Agrawal, Prathamesh Bharuka and Sagar Agrawal (PRO).

Newly elected president Mukesh Agrawal stated that the organization's focus will be on major projects aimed at empowering the youth for a prosperous future. The newly elected board is expected to bring fresh perspectives and initiatives, further strengthening the organization's commitment to youth development and community welfare.