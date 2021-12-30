Mukundwadi foot over bridge proving bone of contention

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The foot-over bridge being erected at Mukundwadi has become a bone of contention due to the opposition from various walks of life. The opposition to the footbridge is due to the reason of unused existing footbridges. People stated that there are already two footbridges situated in front of Siddharth Garden and opposite District Court on Adalat Road, but both these bridges are proving white elephants as people are reluctant to use footbridges for crossing the roads. Under these circumstances, one more bridge is being erected at Mukundwadi, which is facing opposition from the people.

A long bridge for vehicles from Waluj to Chikalthana is pending for several years. Moreover, there are two unused foot over bridges, so why is this third bridge needed when the previous projects are pending?, the residents questioned.

Former Mukundwadi corporator and MLA Narayan Kuche said, “it has more often seen that people are apathetic to use the available bridges and cross the roads or railway tracks and met accidents. The footbridge in Mukundwadi is a good initiative to stop the accidents of the pedestrians, provided the people use it. I am not aware of the opposition to the footbridge, but personally, I feel that it is for the safety of the people”, he said.

Ashok Dolas, a resident said that during the construction of the bridge, frequent traffic jams are experienced. A footbridge, at this moment, is an unnecessary initiative as the vehicles on the roads are not much. Considering the increase in population and number of vehicles, the need for footbridge may arise after around 5 years in Mukundwadi. The government machinery has taken the decision only for completing the formalities of government works, it seems. Moreover, the unused bridges may become a hub of illegal activities for druggists and criminals, he said.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) sources said the spot of Mukundwadi for sky-walk was chosen by a committee having traffic experts, officers, and administrators. It is expected that pedestrians should be used by the pedestrians to avert accidents and to regularize the obstructions in the traffic.

When tried to contact the project director (NHAI) Arvind Kale for his version on this matter, he cannot be contacted.