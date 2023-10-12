Mumbai evening flight to be canceled for 6 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indigo evening flight for Mumbai has been cancelled between October 29 and November 3. As there will be the option of only the morning flights for Mumbai, the city passengers will have to face inconvenience during this period.

The evening flight schedule is not available on the reservation system between October 29 and November 3. However, the flight will be restored from November 4 onwards, the sources said.

Presently, Indigo and Air India flights are operated from the city for Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Two flights are available for Mumbai in the morning and one in the evening. Two days back, Indigo declared the new flight schedule. In which, the evening Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Mumbai service has been extended till March 2024.

As there will be no evening flight in the evening for six days, the city passengers going to Mumbai in the morning cannot come back in the evening. They will have to stay in Mumbai during the night and wait for the morning flight the next day.