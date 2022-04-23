Mumbai, Kolkotta to be submerged

Aurangabad, April 20:

“The cities along the seashores will be severely impacted by the climatic change and increase in temperature. The cities like Mumbai, Kolkotta, and one-fourth part of Bangladesh will be submerged under the water by 2100. Hence, people of various countries will have to unite and compel the government to take drastic measures for the preservation of the environment”, opined scientist and coordinator of South Asia People’s Action on Climate Crisis Sagar Dhara.

Dhara was delivering a lecture on ‘Climate Change - Increased Temperature: Challenges and our Responsibility at Arya Bhatta Hall at MGM University Campus on Wednesday. MGM Trustee Pratap Borade, social activist Subhash Lomte and others were present.

Dhara further said, the developed countries utilized coal and oil to accomplish their development. Now, the underdeveloped countries are also willing to use natural resources. However, the small countries are facing the threat of drowning as we are in the middle of a climate crisis. To stop it, the consumption of energy will have to be reduced.

Investment is made in vehicles, roads and flyovers. However, it will increase the pollution. The trees are being cut and hence efforts should be taken to preserve the existing forests. The residents should encourage the use of bicycles.

Lomte in his introductory speech said that the situation is drastic and the earth is on the verge of extinction. Still, climatic change and the environment are not on the agenda of any political party.