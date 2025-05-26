Mumbai rains delay flight by 2 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo's Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight was delayed by two hours due to heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday.

According to details, passengers were sent a message that IndiGo's Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight would be delayed by about two hours on Monday night. This was due to rain in Mumbai.

This flight arrives at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Mumbai every day at around 8:30 pm and takes off again for Mumbai at 9 pm. But, this flight was delayed on Monday.