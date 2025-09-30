Mumbai’s waste collection company shortlisted for lifting garbage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The contract for waste collection in the city has been awarded to a Mumbai-based company, Western Imaginary Transcorn Pvt. Limited, which submitted the lowest bid during the tender process. According to sources, the Solid Waste Management Cell has finalised the tender and submitted the proposal to the tender committee for rate negotiations. Once the rates are finalised, a work order will be issued to the company. Although the current contractor, Reddy Company, is officially contracted until February 2026, the new company is expected to take charge from January 2026.

Delivery of unsatisfactory services

Back in 2018, the city faced a severe garbage crisis. To manage waste collection, the municipal corporation hired Reddy Company from Hyderabad. The company was paid ₹2,250 per ton of collected waste, earning over ₹3 crore per month. However, despite the payments, the company failed to provide satisfactory service over the last seven years. As a result, the authorities decided to terminate their contract and bring in a more efficient operator.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, bids were invited from companies handling waste management in the top ten cities of the country.

Lowest bid from Western Imaginary

Three companies submitted bids – Jigar Transport, Mehsana, Gujarat; Western Imaginary Transcorn Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai and Om Swachhta Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Vadodara.

On September 26, the financial bids were opened. Western Imaginary Co. emerged as the lowest bidder. A meeting will soon take place between the tender committee and representatives of the company to finalise the charges, confirmed the sources.