Mundhe directs DCH to increase admissions, operations and reduce referrals of patients

The state health services commissioner Tukaram Mundhe instructed the District Civil Hospital (DCH) administration to simplify the registration process so that the patients do not face any inconvenience. Target to render quality services to them.

“The strength of patient referrals should be reduced and the surgeries should be increased. The patients should be admitted to all the hospital wards. Also, take follow-up of the patients after discharge from the hospital. Take care towards the diet and the weight of the just-delivered mothers, their newborn babies and pregnant women. Ensure that all the registration and prescription should be written by doctors in a prescribed format,” ordered Mundhe during the inspection of DCH. Later on, the commissioner held a meeting at the office of the deputy director (health) with all the key officers of the health department from Marathwada.

He also interacted with the patients while visiting different wards and OPD.

Mundhe visited various sections and interacted with the patients. He gave necessary instructions regarding cleanliness while visiting OPD, different wards, and stores and seeing filth around the water cooler kept for patients. He suddenly opened the tap and found that tap was not working. He expressed his displeasure saying and ordered the staff to clear the surrounding area of the cooler urgently. The civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, Dr Padmaja Saraf and Dr Pradeep Kulkarni and many other doctors and heads of various health schemes were present on the occasion.

Mundhe also expressed his disappointment against the DCH administration on seeing an untidy environment in the lift, uncleaned windows etc. He brought it to the notice of the hospital doctors. He also questioned on seeing the bundles lying in one locked room on the third floor of the hospital. He suddenly asked to open one locked room. The staff started to run helter-skelter to get the key but could not bring it. Later on, Mundhe told the hospital administration to show the building plan. He took the health superiors and officers to task when they failed to produce the plan before him.

Block Public Health Unit to start

There are several models to resolve issues and problems in the health department. The dialysis unit will be starting in the hospital soon. He also heard the problems faced in the operation of the ambulance service ( Dial 102 and 108). He then gave the necessary instructions to them. He also told that the staff should remain present at the headquarters and if there is any problem it should be resolved soon. After Wellness Centre, the government will be starting Block Public Health Unit soon.

Ophthalmic Department at DCH

Mundhe also inspected to ensure that the health administration does not face any problems in shifting Ophthalmic Department here. Hence, he inspected the space to set up beds and operation theatre required while treating ophthalmic patients. “There was a positive response from the DCH. I will be giving a positive report regarding the handing over of the land at Aam Khas,” said Mundhe.