Municipal animal husbandry department recovers Rs 25 lakhs

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The animal husbandry department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started strong action against those selling meat in the open and slaughtering outside the assigned municipal centers. The corporation has generated Rs 20 lakh from the slaughter fee during the last one year. A fine of Rs 5 lakh was recovered from those selling meat in the open.

There is a slaughter house of the corporation at Shahabazar. It was warned to file a case if the animals were slaughtered anywhere else. Giving more information, deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said that more than 30 lakh tourists visit the city every year. Hence open sale of meat, illegal slaughter is being banned. Attempts were made to discipline the meat sellers by issuing notices. Its effects are now visible.

At present, the emphasis is on vendors to use glass to cover the meat. The meat should not be visible to people commuting on the road. A fine of Rs 4,81,900 was collected from those selling meat in open in the last one year. Action was taken in many places under the leadership of animal husbandry officer Dr Shahid Sheik. He also said that he had directed to take criminal action against those who were repeatedly fined.

Five years recovery from slaughterhouse:

Year Recovery (in Rs)

2016-17 --- 7,95,330

2017-18 --- 8,41,935

2018-19 --- 12,11,645

2019-20 ---- 14,05,260

2020-21 ---- 20,72,025