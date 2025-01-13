Municipal Corporation delays action on Nylon Manja Ban

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Makar Sankranti festivities unfold, the Municipal Corporation has issued last-minute warnings against the sale and use of banned nylon manja, notorious for causing injuries. Despite a government ban in August 25, 2023 and a mandate for the corporation to enforce it, nylon manja continues to be secretly sold across the city.

Over the past two days, kite shops have seen a rush of buyers, while many citizens have reported injuries from these hazardous strings. The Municipal Corporation, criticized for its lack of proactive measures, has now warned of penalties and potential criminal cases against violators.

“Anyone caught selling, possessing, or using nylon manja will face strict action,” stated Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil. While the corporation lagged, police have been conducting raids to curb the illegal trade.

With the festival in full swing, the delayed crackdown raises questions about the corporation's preparedness and the effectiveness of its enforcement efforts.