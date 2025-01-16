Municipal Corporation embraces solar energy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to combat skyrocketing electricity bills, the city Municipal Corporation has initiated a major push towards solar energy.

Faced with monthly electricity costs amounting to Rs. 1.5 crore for water supply, Rs. 1 crore for streetlights, and Rs. 50-55 lakh for office operations, the corporation is taking decisive steps to reduce these expenses by 50 per cent over the next 18 to 24 months. Executive Engineer Mohini Gayakwad from the electricity department emphasized that solar projects are crucial for the corporation's future, with the installation of solar panels already underway at available spaces. The administration aims to install solar systems at various municipal sites, including schools and public buildings, to reduce dependency on grid power.



Solar energy in municipal schools

Solar energy projects are being rolled out in all municipal schools, with tenders issued for an 80 kW solar system at Meltron Hospital. Surveys have also been conducted at locations like Siddharth Garden for similar projects. Over 200 sites have already been inspected in the first phase.



Search for land to expand solar projects

In a long-term plan to expand solar capacity, the corporation is actively searching for 100 acres of land near the city, preferably close to a Mahavitaran substation. The energy generated will be supplied directly to the substation, leading to a significant reduction in the municipal corporation’s electricity bills. This strategic move towards solar energy marks a key step in the corporation's efforts to reduce costs while promoting sustainable energy practices.