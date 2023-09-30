Municipal corporation hosts blood donation camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the health department, held a blood donation camp at the Bansilalnagar health centre as part of the Ayushman Bhava campaign. The camp was inaugurated by former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele on Saturday.

A total of nearly 50 donors donated blood in the camp. As a token of appreciation, certificates were bestowed upon the dedicated blood donors who actively participated in this event. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Bhimshakti Sanghatana vice president Raju Bankar, Gautam Sonawane, Dr Archana Rane, Dr Amar Jyoti Shinde, Dr Ujwala Bhamre, and the entire staff of the Bansilalnagar hospital took efforts.