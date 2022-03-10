Municipal council employee dies of heart attack

Aurangabad, March 10:

Municipal council employee Satish Aadhar Deore (53) suffered a heart attack on Thursday afternoon while going to the tehsil office for office work. The staff rushed him to Khultabad rural hospital. He was later moved to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment, but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Deore had come to the tehsil office on Thursday afternoon to put up a notice board about the ward structure of Khultabad municipal council. Meanwhile, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Khultabad rural hospital by other employees. However, the hospital staff referred him to the GMCH. An ambulance arrived, but the employees were told that the tires of the ambulance were not in proper shape. Deore was then admitted to the GMCH in another ambulance which arrived 10 minutes later. However, due to the delay, the doctors examined him and declared him dead. Deore is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.