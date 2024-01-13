Municipal team in action against Nylon manja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the court's order, the municipal team is busy searching for nylon manja. Every day the vendors are being thoroughly checked.

On Saturday, the civic team of the municipal corporation was also investigating the citizens who were flying kites. The team is going to shops for inspection.

A total of 67 shops in Ramnagar, Rahulnagar, Rajabazar, Ektanagar and Buddhilen were inspected on Saturday. Penal action was taken against five traders. A total of 930 meters of manja was seized from them. A fine of Rs 5,500 was also recovered. This action will be intensified under the guidance of deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav.