Murderer of old landlady has criminal background

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 72-year-old Alka Talnikar was strangulated by her tenant Ashok Ganesh Vaishnav (32, Dongaon) when she started shouting after seeing him stealing in her house at Shardashram Colony on Wednesday night. The police got suspicious about Ashok as he looked confused on the arrival of the police and had injury marks on the neck. The police took him into custody on Thursday and he confessed to the murder.

Alka used to live with her nephew Ajinkya and he had gone out of station on Wednesday. As he had planned to return at late night, he asked Ashok to keep the back door open. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Ashok tried to steal money from Alka’s cupboard. But, she woke up and started shouting. He then grabbed her but she tried to resist. In the attempt, she pierced her nails on his neck. When the police arrived at the spot, he pretended that he did not know anything. The police got suspicious of his activities and also noticed the injury marks on his neck.

Ashok was produced before the court and the additional chief judicial magistrate A D Bose remanded him in police custody till October 10. Assistant public prosecutor Dattatray Katule appeared for the prosecution.

Ashok has a criminal background and cases of thefts and riots are registered against him. His mother used to work as a cook in a mess in the same building. Ashok was staying away from his family and was a habitual drunkard. Alka had quarreled with him on several occasions due to his habit and he was angry with her.