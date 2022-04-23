Murderers beat Manoj for one and a half hours

Aurangabad, April 22:

The watchman of Meghawale Hall in Hudco area, Manoj Avhad was brutally murdered by beating him with wooden rods on Wednesday evening. The accused suspected that Manoj had stolen the light focuses and wires and hence they beat him. He died at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday and the accused in the attempting to hide the murder for around two and a half hours.

The police arrested eight persons in this connection. Now, during investigation, the police are coming across several new facts. It was unveiled that the accused tied hands and legs of the victim and beat him continuously for one and a half hours. They then removed the blood-stained clothes from his body and put new cloths on him. They also gave him a bath before taking him to the Government Medical College and Hospital. They told the doctors that they found him in an unconscious condition near a liquor shop and they brought him to GMCH. The doctors got suspicious as there were differences between the statements of the accused.

Accused Ashtapal Gawai told his name to the doctors but told that he did not know the name of the victim. He gave wrong mobile phone number to the doctors.