Murderers plan to throw Ankita’s body in Kannad Ghat

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

New facts are coming to the fore in the sensational Ankita Shrivastav murder case with every passing day. Lover Saurabh Lakhe Murdered Ankita Shrivastav on Monday morning and cut her body into pieces in Navjeevan Colony in the Hudco area. The Cidco police earlier arrested Saurabh Bandopant Lakhe (35, Shiur, Vaijapur tehsil) and Sunil Gangadhar Dhaneshwar (Shiur) in this connection. Now, the third accused Manwar Osman Shah (Shiur) was also arrested by a special team led by PSI Ashok Avchar on Friday. Manwar assisted Saurabh right from murdering Ankita and taking her body parts to Shiur.

Ankita, a resident of Shiur was murdered by strangulation by her lover Saurabh and his friend Manwar in a rented house in the Hudco area. The next day, both came in a taxi to take her body and planned to throw it in the Kannad Ghat. As the taxi driver refused it, they again kept the body in the house and returned to Shiur. Again on Tuesday, Saurabh asked Manwar for a knife. He gave him a knife and told him that he will not assist him anymore. Later, Manwar left for Gujarat. As he came to know that the police are searching for him, he left his vehicle at Dhule and came to Shiur on a bus.

The special team of Cidco police station including PSI Avchar, constable Lal Khan Pathan, and others spotted and arrested him on Friday. Second PI Vinod Salgarkar is further investigating the case.

Saurabh doubted Ankita had an affair

Accused Saurabh doubted that Ankita had affair with two other persons also. Hence, he was angry with her. Manwar on August 14 took Ankita from Aurangabad to Shiur and left her at Saurabh’s godown. After staying overnight, Saurabh, Ankita, and Manwar again came to Aurangabad early morning and strangulated her, the accused confessed during the police investigation.