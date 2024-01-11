Murlidhar Ingle passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Murlidhar Sitaram Ingle, a resident of Chikalthana, died of prolonged illness in the early morning of Thursday. He was 68 and leaves behind three daughters, two sons and an extended family.The last rites were performed on him this afternoon. He was the father-in-law of Anil Wankhede, the district president of the Agriculture Employees-Clerks Association.